x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Threat' forces Thornapple Kellogg High, Middle schools to close

School officials said due to the lateness of the administration receiving the tip, they've decided to shut down Thursday morning.
A Thornapple Kellogg school bus.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Busses are now taking students back home after school administrators learned about a threat to Thornapple High School Thursday morning. 

Administrators said they've decided to shut down all school buildings so that an investigation can be conducted. 

Both high school and middle school students are being transported back home for the day. 

The school shared the notification on their website Thursday. 

It's not clear at this point if school will resume Friday. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to the school for additional details. 

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

2022 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show begins Thursday