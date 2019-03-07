GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Fireworks have become a favorite Fourth of July pasttime. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, consumer fireworks are expected to near $1 billion in sales this year.

Despite their popularity, or perhaps because of it, thousands of people are injured each year because of fireworks. That is according to a report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Safety experts, like Tedd Van Solkema, the director of central operations for Life EMS Ambulance, says practicing safe habits can prevent or lessen fireworks-related injuries.

"I think some common misconceptions are about how dangerous fireworks are," he says. "A lot of the injuries we see are children. Children don’t understand how hot fireworks are, especially sparklers. Make sure you’re using good adult supervision when children are around fireworks."

The veteran paramedic advises people to take precautions to avoid fire as well as injuries.

"Make sure you have a water source nearby. It can be a bucket of water, a hose or anything you can use in case something does start on fire," he says. "When you are setting off fireworks, make sure you’re on a flat non-flammable surface like concrete, asphalt or something like that. Also, make sure to keep a safe distance and keep your spectators at a safe distance."

According to the CPSC, fireworks are among the top causes of injuries, accounting for 19% of estimated cases. "For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for more than half of the total estimated injuries."

The CPSC offers the following safety advice when using fireworks.

Tips to Celebrate Safely:

Make sure consumer fireworks are legal in your area, before buying or using them. (View Fact Sheet)

Never use or make professional-grade fireworks

Do not buy or use fireworks that are packaged in brown paper; this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and are not for consumer use.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move away from them quickly.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device, to prevent a trash fire.

