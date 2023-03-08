Thousands flock to Berlin Raceway to see superstars in action

The Superstar Racing Experience brought drivers from all disciplines of racing, including Grand Rapids native Johnny Benson Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and others

MARNE, Mich. — Some of the biggest names in racing came together in Marne Thursday night.

"Well we're out here because we want to see Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, We have Kevin Harvick too in his final year so we have to see him one last time," said racing fan Michael Fenlason.

To the fans, the SRX race at Berlin Raceway was a big deal. Especially seeing Grand Rapids native Johnny Benson Jr. once again take on the track.

"It was pretty cool, we're walking around because it's hard to find a seat here because there's so many people supporting it so it's cool to see," said Fenlason.

Over 10,000 people packed into Berlin Raceway to see the Superstar Racing Experience.

The Grandstands filled up hours before the race even started.

"This is outstanding," said Andrew Postma with Berlin Raceway. "Our fans have asked for SRX. SRX is in its third season. Our fans have asked for it. We hear that, we see that on social. We know you want it and to see the crowd at 3:30 on a Thursday afternoon look like this, we're going to fill up. We sold out in February."

Postma told 13 On Your Side they've seen interest in this race from across the state and country.

"I actually spent some time in the campground yesterday and I heard Massachusetts, I heard Florida, I heard obviously a ton of local as well," said Postma. "We had ticket sales in many many states people are coming from all over to checkout West Michigan."

Racing fan Greg Karbowski was more than excited that racing came to his neck of the woods.

"It was kind of a once in a lifetime deal for me," said Karbowski. "All of the various stars from the different venues of racing are all right here and I live in Holland so the racing is coming to me and this is a great opportunity to see them all in one spot."

