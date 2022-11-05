More than 100,000 impacted after powerful winds, rains roll through West Michigan

As customers wait for their power to return, Consumers Energy is reminding people to stay away from downed power lines.

MICHIGAN, USA — Strong winds and storms in Michigan has left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the area.

As of Saturday evening, Consumers Energy says more than 119,000 Michiganders have been effected by the storms. More than 2,000 are currently without power.

Many are experiencing property damage as well. Power lines have fallen into back or front yards, and some in the streets. Trees are also being reported to have fallen.

Areas in Kent City and Grand Rapids' west side were hard hit tonight. Restoration in those areas may not come until Sunday morning.

While it is unknown when Consumers Energy will be able to clear the roads and restore power, they are reminding people to stay away from downed power lines for safety.

