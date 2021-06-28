Thousands of gallons of wastewater discharged in South Haven

Between June 26 and 27, about 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into the Black River.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven announced Monday that thousands of gallons of wastewater were discharged over the weekend.

According to the city, a golf course lift station discharged about 10,000 gallons of raw wastewater intermittently between June 25 and 27.

Additionally, between June 26 and 27, the South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged about 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Black River.

The city said both incidents are directly related to surface water infiltrating the sewer collection systems.

