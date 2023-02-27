Thousands without power north of Kent County after Monday ice storm

Crews that have been working on restoring power in Michigan's southern counties will soon be heading north to restore power in Michigan's more northern counties.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — At CJ's Ace Hardware in Greenville, Monday's ice storm had people coming in for some extra supplies.

"They're looking for gas cans, they're looking for heaters, propane and kerosene heaters, and lamp oil," said Manager Nicholas Vendekopple.

Vandekopple says the store really started getting busy once the power went out.

Generators were at the top of the mind for some.

"Started getting more and more people coming in and asking for generators. We had a few in stock, four or five of them, and we sold out of them in about two hours," said Vandekopple.

Throughout Greenville, while some businesses had power, others were without.

Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek says some of the same crews, even the out-of-state ones, working to restore power in Michigan's southern counties will now work to restore power to the northern counties.

"So they've been working around the clock over these past several days," said Paciorek."It's not lost on us how frustrating these outages can be. But the ice storm that came through last Wednesday, and the ice that we're seeing today is presents an entirely different challenge than like a summer thunderstorm, for instance."

Monday's freezing rain brought down tree limbs and wires in, and around, northern Kent County.

"In just a couple of hours, that from this new ice storm beginning we've seen almost 100 downed wires in Kent County alone, dozens more in my column County and where, again, we're watching this storm move through and we'll be ready to go with our crews on any restoration efforts," said Paciorek.

