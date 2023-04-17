Newaygo Public Schools receives threatening phone call; Threat deemed unsubstantiated

"I understand that this is a stress-inducing message. And, I wish that we didn't have to face these situations in public education," Superintendent Jeff Wright said

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Classes at Newaygo Public Schools will go on as planned Monday despite a threatening phone call made to a staff member Friday evening, the superintendent says.

Superintendent Jeff Wright said after someone made the threat, the Newaygo Police Department started looking into it.

The nature of the threat was not immediately clear, but school officials said the Holland Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office soon became involved in the investigation.

Newaygo Police Chief Georgia Andrus and School Resource Officer Mitch Rood completed a thorough investigation, Wright said, and based on the evidence uncovered, school will continue Monday, April 17.

"I am thankful for the partnership that we have with our local law enforcement, their help in this situation and in others that we have faced over the last few years has been invaluable to the Newaygo Public Schools," Wright said in a message to parents.

"I understand that this is a stress-inducing message. And, I wish that we didn't have to face these situations in public education. Keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority for our district."

This isn't the first time Newaygo Public Schools has faced false threats.

Last year, a juvenile was arrested for making threats on social media toward the school.

Dear Newaygo Community, Friday evening a staff member received a phone call from a person who made a threat toward the... Posted by Newaygo Public Schools on Sunday, April 16, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.