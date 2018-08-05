GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The owners of a Grand Rapids restaurant say three burglaries in six months is causing stress and anxiety, but they say they have no plans to close or move.

The latest burglary at La Cosinita on Division Avenue was on May 2. Five suspects, apparently all juveniles, broke in through the back door and took the cash register. There was no money inside, and a tracking dog helped find the suspects in under an hour.

“The only thing they actually took was the register itself,” explains Jose Davila, the owner’s son. “Thankfully, my dad takes the money out of it every day. The only thing left in the register that night was change—pennies, quarters, dimes and nickels."

So many burglaries in a short time have the owners alert for suspicious behavior, but otherwise they say they plan to “keep on keeping on.”

“Yes, we look at it as a big scary situation that happened to us,” says Davila. “But at the end of the day, my parents are very hard-working people. We are still open. There is no other way to put it. We just keep on keeping on.”

With a small fleet of food trucks, the staff at La Cosinita say they feed lunch to hundreds of migrant workers on farms from Hesperia to Zeeland. The restaurant on Division Avenue is open every day but Monday.

“I’m pretty sure we have the best authentic food around here,” Davila says with a smile.

