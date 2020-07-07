Three Gun Lake Casino employees test positive for COVID-19

For now, the casino will remain open.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced Tuesday that two more team members have tested positive for COVID-19, marking three employees who have tested positive for the virus in the past week.

On Friday, July 3, Gun Lake Casino posted on Facebook to share the news that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the post, the infected team member did not have regular contact with chips or cards, and they will continue to quarantine for a 14-day period and remain off property until a negative test result is received.

On Tuesday morning, the casino once again posted on Facebook to share that two other members had tested positive for the virus.

“Following the announcement of Gun Lake Casino’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, through routine testing and contact tracing, we have become aware of 2 additional Team Members who have tested positive for the virus,” the post reads. “One Team Member has not been on property since the March 16, 2020 temporary closure and the other Team Member works in Stage 131.”

The casino also said that the positive cases make up less than 0.25% of the total number of team members at the facility and that they remain dedicated to creating a safe and healthy environment.

For now, the casino will remain open.

A list of actions that occurred following the alert of presumptive positive or confirmed positive coronavirus tests can be found on the post.

In an effort to support the community and their team members during the pandemic, Gun Lake Casino said it is giving compensation to employees who test positive for the virus. This will be given through a dedicated COVID-19 leave of absence policy.

