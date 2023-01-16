Three high school students in West Michigan awarded Inherit the Dream scholarship

The scholarship is awarded every year to students in the Kent Intermediate School District, pursuing higher education at Davenport University, GVSU or GRCC.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Universities in West Michigan commemorated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday night.

The commemoration was the 37th annual partnership between Davenport University, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College.

The night's keynote speaker, Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., reflected on the history of the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and shared insight on current challenges in our society.

As a look to the future, three local high school students received the Inherit the Dream scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded every year to students in the Kent Intermediate School District, pursuing higher education at Davenport, GVSU or GRCC.

Eligible students identify as a member of an underserved or underrepresented group, and they were chosen based on their involvement in community service or activities in support of diversity and inclusion.

"That is one of the great parts of this evening, for me is to see students to be successful to think about their college future, what they want to do and how they want to contribute to the community and what they want to provide and give," GRCC President Charles Lepper says.

More than 60 scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors since this scholarship began.

