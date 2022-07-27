Three hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.
The suspect is still on the loose.
The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m.
Police believe all are expected to survive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.