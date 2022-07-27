x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Three hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

Police are still looking for the suspect.
Credit: 13OYS
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say. 

The suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m.

Police believe all are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Muskegon's 'election trailer' expands access ahead of primary day next week