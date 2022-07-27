Three hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

Police are still looking for the suspect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

The suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m.

Police believe all are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

