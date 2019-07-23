HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - Three kids are safe after their home was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

According to Dan Hamming with Georgetown Fire, it happened just before 9 a.m. and started in the garage.

The kids were home alone at the time the fire started. Their ages were not immediately disclosed, but the older sibling noticed the fire and got the rest of the kids out safely. Their mother arrived at the home a short time after.

Hamming says a passerby called in the fire and crews were able to get on scene and knock it down in about 20 to 30 minutes. The house is a total loss.

Hudsonville home is a total loss after fire A home in Georgetown Township was left badly burned Tuesday, July 23. Crews on scene of a serious house fire in Georgetown Township, Tuesday July 23. A home in Hudsonville totally ablaze in a Tuesday morning fire.

