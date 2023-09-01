x
Three people in hospital after Mecosta Co. crash

The crash involved two vehicles, a 74-year-old man from Stanwood was driving his car when he crossed the center line.
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Friday around 4:30 p.m. Mecosta County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of 100th Ave. and Pierce Rd. in Morton Twp.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 74-year-old man from Stanwood was driving his car when he crossed the center line hitting an oncoming 42-year-old male also from Stanwood, driving a truck.

The 74-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital as well as two female passengers who were in the truck.

