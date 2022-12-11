3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

After an argument at a bar, a 28-year-old man from Morley allegedly went to the home of one of the victims and the situation turned physical.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say.

Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City.

The situation unfolded at a home on Bailey Road in Winfield Township around 11:28 p.m.

A 28-year-old man from Morley allegedly went to the home, which belongs to one of the victims, and the argument turned physical.

Officers say two men from Howard City were transported to the hospital for treatment from their stab wounds, while another man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

All the victims are in stable condition.

The suspect drove away from the home in a green Jeep Commander, officers say.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the situation.

