Teen girls reported missing out of Florida found in Muskegon County

A Florida man is being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a kidnapping charge in connection to this incident.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Fruitport Township Police confirmed they have located three teen girls who were reported missing out of Florida this week.

The mother of one of those teenage girls posted on Facebook Tuesday saying her daughter and a friend got into a car with another girl. A man the mother said is a stranger was also in that vehicle.

She had not heard from her daughter in 30 hours and that her daughter's phone was tracked to a gas station in Michigan. The post was shared nearly 500 times.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Wednesday that three girls, all believed to be minors, have been found and a Florida man is currently lodged in the Muskegon County Jail in connection to this incident.

He could face charges locally and from the state of Florida.

Child Protective Services have been called and Fruitport Police say they are working to contact all of parents.

