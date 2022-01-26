Thrift store, non-profit coming to the Lakeshore will focus on helping adults with autism

Amy Swartout has always had a passion for the autism community, especially after raising two boys that live with the neurological disability.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — To do, to give, to love, to serve.

That's the mission behind Sparrow's Thrift and Outreach, a new non-profit that will benefit adults with autism, all in the form of a unique thrift store.

The vision comes entirely from a Grand Haven mother who wanted to turn her love and passion into change.

"It's named after my youngest son, Sparrow, who happens to have autism," said Amy Swartout.

Swartout has always had a passion for the autism community, especially after raising two boys that live with the neurological disability.

"My 22-year-old son, Oliver, had a tough time finding a job," she said, "and that's what kind of sparked my attention as to what was going on."

Swartout, who also has three other children that do not have autism, noticed that younger children with autism have so many resources to help them succeed, but once they get older, that support grows thin.

"They sort of age out of the therapies and resources, and it can be very isolating," Swartout said, "So, Sparrow's is trying to bridge that gap."

The store is located inside the Lakes Mall in Muskegon and is all things fashion, thrifting and community. Swartout said it's a place that has merged all of her biggest passions.

"My love for fashion, my passion for thrifting and my love for the autism community," she said, "which is super near and dear to my heart."

The non-profit will work to provide scholarships for adults with autism, and give funding for therapies and resources they might need. They will also hold events like job trainings and therapy sessions to bring this community of people together.

The store itself will also focus on employing adults with autism, and giving them a place to grow in a comfortable space.

"It's very important that these adults feel accomplished, support, embraced, and like they can have a life like other people do," said Swartout. "They want to be productive members of society like everyone does."

"They need resources throughout the course of their life," she added. "They need employment and they need support."

The store is also meant to be a place for these adults to feel a sense of community.

"Adults can come, young teens can come," said Swartout. "Just to really find safety, community and inclusion within the store itself."

"The bigger vision is to have couches, coffee and maybe even pet and art therapy down the road," she added.

Especially as they just get off the ground, Sparrow's is always looking for more donations of all kinds.

"Donations of time, donations of resources and of course, of all kinds of clothing and household items," Swartout said. "We'll take anything big or small."

Swartout said she hopes that the space will grow into something special to show other autism families that they're not alone.

"We're all in this together," she said. "Autism isn't going anywhere. It is prevalent in our society and these children do grow up and they still need those services."

"They're just not neurologically-typical and that's okay," she added. "We're all allowed to have a wonderful, beautiful life."

Sparrow's Thrift and Outreach will host it's grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Lakes Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more about the non-profit or get in touch with Amy Swartout by going to their Instagram page @sparrowsthrift or by emailing sparrowsthrift@gmail.com.

