Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County.

The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.

Damage mainly affected the Coopersville, Comstock Park, Belmont, Rockford and Cannonsburg areas. In Belmont, a weather spotter for the National Weather Service reported that a small trailer was overturned by wind gusts around 8:12 p.m. Heavy rain also caused localized flooding in some areas.

Van Buren and Kalamazoo Counties were hit with additional thunderstorms.

With many wires knocked down, power outages hit West Michigan. While power is mostly restored to West Michigan Friday morning, about 8,000 customers were impacted Thursday following the storms.

"After strong wind gusts knocked out power to customers, Consumers Energy crews have been working through the night on restoring power," said spokesperson Josh Paciorek. "A large majority of impacted customers had their power restored overnight, and we expect restoration efforts will be completed later this morning."

The Consumers Energy power outage map indicates that power will likely be restored to West Michigan by about 8 a.m. To get real-time updates on power outages in your area, click here.

