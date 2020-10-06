Thunderstorms leave behind damage, City of GR warns about possible dangers

By 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Consumers Energy reported that 171,784 customers had been affected in Michigan.

Severe thunderstorms tore through the state last night and today, leaving behind fallen trees, downed power lines and a lot of power outages.

More than 70,000 Consumers Energy customers were left without power as of Wednesday, June 10 at 12:35 p.m., which also includes those who lost power from storms Tuesday.

Below is a list of affected customers in counties across West Michigan:

Allegan: 2,519

Kalamazoo: 2,396

Kent: 29,122

Muskegon: 4,660

Ottawa: 12,541

Consumers Energy Outage Map

The City of Grand Rapids sent out a note Wednesday evening about power outages and downed power lines.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department is busy this afternoon responding to calls about downed trees and power lines following high winds and heavy rain. Department personnel are working to secure areas around downed power lines and reminding community members to avoid crossing yellow “Fire Line” caution tape,” the statement reads.

“The City’s Forestry Division also is responding to downed trees, and the Parks and Recreation Department is working to clean up downed trees, debris and damage throughout city parks.”

The city also asked that people stay away from power lines and always assume that the lines are energized. Getting too close to a downed line can be dangerous, and can even lead to death.

Along with downed power lines and trees, street flooding has been reported throughout West Michigan. While the water may seem safe to drive through, the City of Grand Rapids says it’s safest to chose an alternative route rather than drive through the water.

“Do not drive around barriers blocking a flooded road,” the statement reads. “The road may have collapsed under the water. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.”

The city also provided guidelines on generator use and said not to keep candles burning in bedrooms or areas where people sleep.

While the worst of the storms are over, 13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologist George Lessens says more showers are expected into the evening hours with 20 to 25 mph winds.

To report downed power lines, call 911.

To report Report a power outage to Consumers Energy by calling 800.477.5050.

