How to talk to kids about the COVID-19 shot

As millions of children as young as five are now able to get the COVID vaccine, we know it's not always easy explaining to kids why it's time for another shot. We're ON YOUR SIDE with ways to make that conversation just a bit easier.

We talked to local psychologist Dr. Nicole Beurkens, who offered four helpful tips.

She says, first make sure to listen to your child's concerns, and acknowledge that it's completely normal to feel a litter nervous.

It's also key to be honest with kids about where you're taking them and what will happen once they get there.

For the younger kids, Dr. Beurkens says let "them do some role-playing. Doing some play around going to the doctor's office and having a vaccine done. Letting them play and pretend with some of their stuffed animals or their dolls. Maybe you have a medical kit to play medical kit at home, that you can do some role-playing. Take turns being the patient, being the doctor."

Lastly, she says to stay cool, calm and collected.

It's important that your young one sees you handling it in a confident way. This will help bring their anxiety levels down and make them feel more comfortable.

