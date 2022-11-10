Tire-shaped home made out of old tires coming to West Michigan thanks to Airbnb contest

The couple has yet to reveal the exact location of the home, but says it will be completed in 2023.

MICHIGAN, USA — If you're looking for a vacation outside of a standard hotel room, West Michigan will soon have the answer for you. Chicago couple Kim Sullivan and Clayton Brown are building a home in the area with a unique design, and it will be available to rent next year.

"We bought this property back in 2014," says Sullivan.

What the two didn't know about the heavily wooded 23-acres southwest of Grand Rapids, however, was that it's full of tires.

"It's a big pile," says Sullivan.

They say it was a junkyard in a previous life, with other car parts scattered around the mountain of tires.

"We think it's probably close to 1,500 to 2,000 tires," says Sullivan. "We never came up with a very good plan."

Until inspiration struck in Sullivan's inbox.

"I was going through my email and something from Airbnb that I thought was junk, and I was very close to deleting it," she says.

A contest through Airbnb, called the OMG Fund, to build unique homes the company can rent. The prize: $100,000 to fund the project.

"Kim had the great idea to not only use the tires to build a house, but to use them to build a tire-shaped house," says Brown.

The money, necessary to keep the idea from going deflated. Fortunately, their idea was a hit with Airbnb. The couple is one of 100 winners awarded the cash.

Recycling the tires isn't the only plan for the lot.

"We'll use a lot of plants and ivy to mimic the way that nature grows around the tires," says Brown.

They'll also recycle anything else they find along the way.

"If a tree has fallen, we'll get that cut and milled and we'll build furniture out of it," says Brown.

The home, not only a unique vacation destination, but a message for those who stay there.

"Having a visitor start thinking about our relationship with trash and the stuff that we leave behind and the impact we have on nature," says Brown.

"Look around them and see what they might consider junk and, you know, encourage people to recycle and upcycle things in their own homes," adds Sullivan.

The home, the exact location of which the couple has not revealed, is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.