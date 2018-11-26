ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Running through a burning garage, Christine Wistrom ushered as many dogs as possible out of her kennel in Allendale Township Monday morning.

“I didn’t even think about the flames; I just ran in,” said Wistrom, who co-owns Whispering Oaks Farm Kennel on 84th Avenue.

The Allendale Township Fire Department responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. Four other agencies assisted in putting out the flames, which were contained mostly to the attic.

Wistrom and firefighters rescued 29 dogs, but 13 puppies died of smoke inhalation, said Allendale Township Fire Chief Mike Keefe.

“The dogs were down below, but the smoke conditions filled the building down below where you had super-heated gases,” Keefe said. “They’re going to die from that."

A lack of hydrants near the kennel forced responding fire departments to use water tankers, he said.

“The road conditions aren’t good, so we try to request more than we actually need because the travel time from the fire to a water source is going to be a lot longer,” Keefe said.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office will join Allendale Township Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire. Keefe said there is no reason to suspect arson.

Wistrom and her two partners owned all the puppies that died. The trio breeds many types of dogs, including beagles, border collies and Entlebucher mountain dogs.

Five puppies survived the fire. Wistrom is closely monitoring their health – she considers all her dogs family.

“We're just looking to do the best we can by them…[to] get them the vet care they need and just the love that they need,” she said. “To lose 13 is unthinkable.”

