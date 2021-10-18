'To ski or not to ski': New camera shows 24/7 live feed of popular sledding hill and cross-country ski tracks

Pigeon Creek Park is located in West Olive, and is known as a popular spot in the winter with its groomed sledding hill and cross-country ski tracks.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — We're used to seeing live beach condition cameras along our lakeshore each summer, but what about winter conditions when the seasons change?

A popular Ottawa County park now offers that 24/7 look for people who want to sled or ski.

"New this season, we'll be offering a live feed of the sledding hill at Pigeon Creek Park and that main pathway," said Jessica VanGinhoven with the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department.

The live cam also gives a good look at the fire pit in the back of the park's lodge.

Pigeon Creek Park is located in West Olive, and is known as a popular spot in the winter with its groomed sledding hill and cross-country ski tracks.

This new camera will give visitors a 24/7 look at those attractions.

"We always get all sorts of questions asking about the sledding hill conditions, or how busy the park is, so this will hopefully be a way that people can check out those things for themselves," said VanGinhoven.

VanGinhoven said they saw how helpful the WGHN Tower Cam that overlooks Grand Haven State Park and the live feed for the Holland State Park were to residents planning their visits in the summertime.

"It's so cool to be able to check things out before you make that drive, especially in the winter season," she said.

The Pigeon Creek Park camera streams live on YouTube, but you can find the link on the park's department website or by clicking here.

"Hopefully it just makes people feel more prepared when they get out there," said VanGinhoven, "more comfortable or maybe they're just not sure what time of day they want to go and they want to keep an eye on it."

"It's just another way for folks to plan to have the best experience possible," she added.

