Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MI HOSPITALIZATIONS: Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data.

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday, a fourth surge in infections.

SENATE VAX REPEAL: On capitol hill, the senate has voted to repeal President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. That mandate impacts private businesses with more than 100 employees.

It's unclear if the repeal will be brought up in the House, but even if the House were to pass it.... the White House says President Biden would veto it.

MUSKEGON CHARGES: Nine students in Muskegon have been charged for allegedly threatening schools.

The students are between 12 and 14 years old. Five of them have been told to stay home from school and to stay off social media. The other four will make their first court appearance in the coming days.

131 CRASH POWER OUTAGES: A pick-up truck crash at US-131 and Market Street caused a power outage for many in Grand Rapids.

Consumers Energy says the accident knocked out power to more than 1,000 of its customers. Power was restored shortly after midnight.

FORECAST: Light snow north of I-96 on Thursday, then wind and rain Friday afternoon through Saturday.. Get the full forecast here.

