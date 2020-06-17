Toddler dies after being run over in driveway

The 16-month-old girl wandered of out sight of a family member moving a a pickup truck in the driveway and was struck.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-month-old girl was run over in the driveway of a home in Oceana County and died from her injuries.

According to a press release from the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 in a private driveway of a home on East Jackson Road in Crystal Township.

The sheriff's office said deputies were sent to Hackley Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby on reports of an unresponsive child just arriving.

During a family gathering at the home, the 16-month-old girl wandered out of sight as a family member was moving a Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway. The sheriff's office said when the driver moved the truck, he immediately stopped "when he felt something."

The toddler had been knocked to the ground and run over. She did not survive the injuries she sustained.

No other information about the incident was released at this time.

