OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County deputies responded to a two car crash on Eastbound I-96 at the 13 mile marker in Polkton Township.

Deputies say a 27-year-old woman from Indiana was driving her Hyandai Elantra eastbound on I-96 going about 70 mph. She was using her phone's navigation system and while looking down at it she rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The driver of the Prius had slowed with traffic for a back-up due to construction. That driver, a 36-year-old man from Comstock Park, was not injured, but a three year old girl in the car suffered a fractured femur. She was transported to DeVos Children's Hospital. The 27-year-old woman who rear-ended the Prius suffered hand injury and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.