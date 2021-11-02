Toll-free tip line set up for information on GVSU student who went missing while visiting MSU

Call 844-99-MSUPD with information.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Police Department has set up a toll-free tip line for information on the whereabouts of a missing 18-year-old.

Brendan Santo is a student at Grand Valley State University in Allendale. He was visiting friends at Michigan State University Friday and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight. He has been missing ever since.

Anyone with information on Santo's whereabouts is asked to report the information to the following:

Toll-free tip line: 844-99-MSUPD

Email: tips@police.msu.edu

Santo was last seen walking on campus and police say there is no indication he left the East Lansing area. His vehicle remains in the last location it was parked.

Santo is described as being around 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-tops.

