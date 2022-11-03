Tootsie's Diner raising money for Ukrainian refugees

The restaurant will donate 100% of sales from its Polish sausage to Ukraine.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — While the world keeps looking for ways to aid the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion, Tootsie's Diner in Muskegon is helping one sausage at a time.

"Watching the news and seeing those poor children just broke their hearts," says co-owner Julie Steffens.

Steffens and other co-owner Amy Hargrove felt like they needed to step up.

"We talked about it every day and decided we had to do something," says Steffens.

So the two came up with a plan.

"The idea, I think, originally came from our Polish night, once a year we do we call it Fat Saturday," says Hargrove. "And we have such a huge calling."

That sausage, one of their most popular items. And 100% of the proceeds will go to Care.org, directly sent to help Ukrainian refugees.

"It's for, basically, for children and struggling families over there," says Hargrove.

Friday was day one of the fundraiser.

The duo made the sausage the night before, and already sold more than half of what they made.

"We've had people buy it, a customer buy it for another table that didn't even order it," says Hargrove. "Just pass it along so more gets sold."

And if you inexplicably don't like Polish sausage, don't worry you can still donate to a cash jar at the restaurant. Tootsie's says they may have come up with the idea, but they know it wouldn't be possible without the help of their customers.

"We have a nice community around here. Very nice," says Steffens. "You know, people are always willing to help."

The fundraiser is set to last for two weeks.

But as Steffens and Hargrove say, it'll go on as long as it needs to.

"If they keep buying it, we'll keep making it," says Steffens.

