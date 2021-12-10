Early Morning Rush: Friday, Dec. 10

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Dec. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — OMICRON IN WEST MI: The first case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in a resident in Kent County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The MDHHS was first made aware of the variant on Dec. 3. The CDC confirmed the variant to be Omicron Thursday.

OXFORD VICTIM OUT OF ICU: The shooting at Oxford High School killed four and injured seven. Now, only one student of the seven injured remains hospitalized.

A 17-year-old female student is in stable condition at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital, police said. On Dec. 9, the student was removed from the ICU and placed in a standard room. Police say she will remain there for the next four to six weeks.

NEWAYGO CHARGES: A prosecutor for Newaygo County announced charges against two juveniles accused of making threats against Newaygo County Schools.

One of those threats forced some of Newaygo Public Schools to go on 'secure mode' Wednesday morning while the threat was investigated. The students charged are a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old.

GRAND HAVEN COACH: A beloved soccer coach at Grand Haven High School has died following a battle with stomach cancer.

On social media, the community is remembering Coach Dave Prout as a man who touched many lives in the community. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

FORECAST: Windy, wet and warm weather starts the weekend, then sunshine returns Sunday. Get the full forecast here.

