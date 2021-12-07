Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 7

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

OXFORD MORE CHARGES: Could school officials be next to face charges after the deadly Oxford High School shooting?

Prosecutors say a teacher did report a disturbing and violent picture drawn by the alleged gunman, but that the teen claimed it was for a videogame he was designing. He was then allowed to return to class not long before the shooting began. Prosecutors say a lot could have been done differently.

GHAPS, ZEELAND CLOSED: The Oxford High School shooting is the reason behind continued school closures here in West Michigan. Grand Haven Area Public School is closed again this morning as police continue to investigate a potential threat from Friday.

Zeeland Public Schools are closed today while law enforcement agencies investigate potential threats circulating there.

KELLOGG STRIKE TODAY: The Kellogg strike could come to an end today after the union voted on a tentative deal Sunday. We're still awaiting the first results on those voted. Workers walked off the job back in October, asking for better benefits.

Up until now, the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement. If this deal is approved, workers will see a 3% raise, as well as cost-of-living adjustments, in years two through five of the pandemic.

BIDEN PUTIN MEETING: President Joe Biden is ready to warn Vladimir Putin during a video call Tuesday that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine as the U.S. president seeks a diplomatic solution to deal with the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border.

Biden aims to make clear that his administration stands ready to take actions against the Kremlin that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according to White House officials. Putin, for his part, is expected to demand guarantees from Biden that the NATO military alliance will never expand to include Ukraine, which has long sought membership.

FORECAST: Lakeshore communities will see 2-4"+ of lake effect snow from 7 p.m. to noon. Get the full forecast here.

