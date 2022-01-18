Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TRINITY HEALTH UNION CONTRACT: On Monday, nearly 100 Trinity Health-Mercy employees and community members gathered to demand a fair contract.

A deadline for the contract negotiations has been set for Jan. 31. If a fair contract has not been agreed upon by that date, workers say they are "prepared to authorize their bargaining committee to do what is necessary to win a fair contract."

U-M VICTIMS SPEAKING TODAY: A virtual press conference today will feature two victims of former U-M doctor Robert Anderson. They'll be speaking out about the university's response to Anderson's harassment of gay men.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is investigating Anderson and the school's failure to stop him during his decades on campus.

PINE REST RIBBON CUTTING: Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is expanding after the pandemic caused "problematic alcohol use" to rise 30%.

At 8 a.m. this morning, they'll hold a ribbon cutting for their new Substance Use Disorder Facility on Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

FORECAST: Light freezing drizzle mixed with snow flurries will continue through Tuesday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.