Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Jan. 4

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SPECTRUM POSITIVITY RATES: Michigan hospitalizations are up 7.5% from just one week ago.

3,900 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. West Michigan hospitals are seeing this uptick as well. Spectrum Health has reached two new highs: single day and seven day average test positivity rates.

TEEN BOOSTERS: The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

KEN-O-SHA GOES VIRTUAL: Students attending one Grand Rapids elementary school will start off 2022 in virtual class as staffing shortages continue to plague various industries.

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary School, a part of Grand Rapids Public Schools, announced Sunday that classes will be online due to staffing shortages starting Monday.

BOBCAT STILL MISSING: The young bobcat that escaped Blandford Nature Center for the second time in two weeks is still missing. Artemis escaped her enclosure for the second time last Thursday evening.

After the first escape, Blandford made changes to the enclosure, but Artemis figured out how to open the latch. Call GRPD's non-emergency dispatch line with any tips.

FORECAST: Wind and snow moves in Tuesday night leading to blowing and accumulating snow. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.