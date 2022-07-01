Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 7

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Jan. 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — COLD SHELTERS: With single digit temperatures and snow to start the new year, shelters across the area are full and need some help.

Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids both hit capacity on Wednesday night as temperatures dropped below freezing. That includes Mel Trotter's overflow location.

CHATFIELD ACCUSED OF ASSAULT: State police in northern Michigan are investigating after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old.

The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week.

HOLLAND HOSPITAL VISITORS: As the spread of coronavirus continues to crush hospital systems across West Michigan, Holland Hospital is tightening visitor restrictions.

The hospital is hoping the implementation will minimize spread, protect staff and allow the hospital to keep providing services to the community.

FORECAST: Lake-effect comes to an end this afternoon. A light wintery mix will follow tomorrow night. Get the full forecast here.

