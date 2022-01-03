Early Morning Rush: Monday, Jan. 3

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Jan. 3.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: Many students return to the classroom this week after holiday break. The mask mandate for Kent County schools expires today, but some districts like Grand Rapids Public Schools will require masks for all students, staff and visitors through the end of the academic year.

In Ottawa County, Grand Haven and Holland Public Schools will do the same, and Muskegon Public Schools are also requiring masks inside all school buildings.

U-M AND MSU VACCINE REQUIREMENT: At the college level, vaccine mandates are in place for many schools. Additionally, MSU and U-M are both requiring either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccine for all athletic events. This comes just days after MSU announced it will begin the new semester remote.

BRIAN WHEELER IN COURT: Brian Wheeler, former assistant superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools, is expected in court today. He is accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the district over the last seven years.

He's expected to be arraigned on several charges today, including embezzlement.

GR TO APPROVE SURVEILLANCE CHANGE: The City of Grand Rapids and the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP are working together to revise an old surveillance policy, changing the way police get new surveillance technology.

The changes would allow community members to file complaints on missuses or overuses of surveillance technology. The changes are expected to be approved today.

FORECAST: Partly cloudy for the next 48-hours. Another snowmaker arrives Wednesday. Get the full forecast here.

