Early Morning Rush: Monday, Jan. 10

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Jan. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — BOB SAGET FOUND DEAD: Bob Saget, an iconic actor and comedian best known for his role on "Full House," died Sunday at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night that Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando earlier in the day Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ICY ROADS AND MUSK. SCHOOLS CLOSED: Drivers along the lakeshore are being urged to use caution this morning because of slick road conditions. Muskegon Public Schools and the Reeths Puffer School District are closed today, both citing “unsafe secondary roads.”

A full list of closings can be found here.

GILCHRIST HAS COVID: Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, he announced via Twitter.

He says he currently has no symptoms and is "grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness."

MICHIGAN GAME CANCELED: The University of Michigan announced Sunday that the upcoming game against Purdue has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the U-M program.

On Friday, medical testing with the men's basketball team left the Wolverines with fewer than seven scholarship athletes available to play. This led to the postponement of Saturday's game against Michigan State University.

FORECAST: Some bitterly cold air is moving into West Michigan as we start the work week. Get the full forecast here.

