Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Jan. 13

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MORE FEDERAL WORKERS TO MICHIGAN: President Joe Biden is sending more help to Michigan to fight omicron.

An announcement from the president is expected later today. Medical teams are heading to Michigan and specifically to hospitals overburdened due to COVID. Michigan continues to see record high COVID infections and hospitalizations.

COVID SITE INVESTIGATION: A COVID testing company with locations across the country, including three in West Michigan, is under investigation by the BBB.

The business currently has an F rating by the BBB. If you have used one of these testing sites, you're encouraged to monitor your credit and make sure your identity isn't being used to take out loans.

US-131 SHOOTING: Michigan State Police at the Grand Rapids post are investigating a freeway shooting that took place Wednesday night.

Troopers say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on US-131 between 68th and 84th Street. Investigation shows two men were traveling northbound on the highway when a car fired shots at them.

MSP TRAFFIC STOP STUDY: The Michigan State Police is taking proactive steps to figure out why there are racial and ethnic disparities in their traffic stops.

In 2017 the ACLU asked the department to capture racial and ethnic demographic data in traffic stops, which they did. In 2020 the department analyzed traffic stop information noticed that there were disparities in who got pulled over.