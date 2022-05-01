Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Jan. 5

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROAD CREWS PREP FOR STORM: The Lakeshore is expecting the biggest impact from the next round of winter snow.

Strong wind and blowing snow will likely create whiteout conditions at times today, causing concerns for road conditions. Road commission crews are on standby to make sure the roads are safe.

HOLLAND CODE BLUE: The Holland Rescue Mission is entering Code Blue operations as snowy conditions are expected to arrive soon.

This means they will relax policies to ensure everyone experiencing homelessness has a safe place to stay warm. There will be emergency warming centers at both locations, with food and other essentials available.

WHITMER HUSBAND POSITIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

FORECAST: Strong winds combined with lake-effect snow will create dangerous driving conditions. Get the full forecast here.

