Gilchrist criticizes Shirkey for standing by Capitol 'hoax' comments, calls apology an 'empty gesture'

Shirkey says he won't take back any of the points he was trying to make but rather some of the words he used.

LANSING, Mich. — One of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans is standing by his false claims that blaming supporters of former President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey apologized Tuesday after the release of a video in which he told Republicans last week that the Jan. 6 protest “wasn’t Trump people."

During the Senate session Wednesday, Shirkey spoke with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and said he won't take back any of the points he was trying to make, but rather some of the words he used.

Later Wednesday, Gilchrist publicly criticized Shirkey, saying that he has been "fanning the flames of dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection in Washington" rather than focusing on pressing issues like COVID-19 recovery.

“While the Senate Majority Leader made a half-hearted attempt to address his inexcusable language and behavior last night, and an even weaker attempt during a prayer in today’s Senate session, his comments toward me on the Senate floor this morning tell a different story," Gilchrist said.

"It is clear that his so-called apology was not heartfelt, nor did it come from a place of humility and understanding. Rather, it was an empty gesture made for political expediency, and one that the people of Michigan can see right through."

