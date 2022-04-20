Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, April 20

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, April 20.

SHOOTING SUSPECT TURNS HIMSELF IN: The suspect charged in the shooting death of 13-year-old Jamarion McCuller turned himself in to Kentwood Police Wednesday morning.

Justin Amir House, 31, was identified and charged with the murder of McCuller on Tuesday.

Police say the fatal shooting of McCuller happened around 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE and Radcliff on Saturday, March 12.

House is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of McCuller.

LYOYA AUTOPSY RESULTS: Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya are sharing their findings of an independent autopsy Tuesday.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson hosted a news conference Tuesday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. They revealed the results of Lyoya's independent autopsy done by forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz on April 16 in Grand Rapids.

Dr. Spitz concluded that Lyoya died as the result of a single gunshot wound that entered the back of his skull near the midline.

He says he believed the gun was pressed to the back of Lyoya's head when the bullet traveled up to the right side of his skull and lodged near his right temporal bone.

ROAD SIGNS MISSPELLED: Here in good ol’ "Grand Radips," we are very serious about our roads — the potholes, the orange barrels, and even the signs we adorn them with. So, really, it’s no surprise that people very quickly noticed some typos on multiple new road signs in Coopersville over the weekend.

Two new signs were installed that had misspelled "Grand Radips" and "Cooperville."

"We all make mistakes," said MDOT’s Southwest region spokesperson Nick Schirripa. "There's no science here, somebody just made a mistake, and it didn't get caught until it was on a post."

FORECAST: Mild temperatures and some clouds today. Rain tonight, wrapping up early tomorrow morning. High of 53°. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.