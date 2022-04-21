Early Morning Rush | Thursday, April 21

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, April 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NESSEL ADDRESSES LYOYA INVESTIGATION: At an event in Kalamazoo Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke about police reform and the investigation into the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Nessel is not investigating GRPD officer's role in Lyoya's death at this time.

Currently, Michigan State Police is investigating and will turn over its results to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

Nessel says her office is better suited to handle it because they can be more impartial, but doesn't have the power to take over.

LYOYA FUNERAL SCHEDULED: Funeral services for Patrick Lyoya are scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

It is open to the public. Masks are required.

DECISION ON WALKER COUNTRY CLUB DELAYED: The Walker planning commission again delayed a vote on the redevelopment of the Lincoln Country Club, which closed in 2021.

The plan for redevelopment was proposed Wednesday and included two phases. The first would be to build 250 housing units on the property, and the second, the construction of roads connecting to the neighborhood.

Residents at the meeting were still not pleased with the plan.

The planning commission voted to delay the decision and said they want a new redevelopment plan. Their next meeting is May 4.

MASK MANDATE APPEAL: After several days, the Justice Department is now appealing a decision on the CDC's federal mask mandate.

A federal judge ruled it unlawful on Monday. Now, the DOJ is appealing that ruling after the administration's top public health officials said the mandate was still necessary.

The legal fight could take weeks to resolve. For now, masks will not be required while traveling.

FORECAST: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine, breezy and warmer. High 63°.

