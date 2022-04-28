Early Morning Rush | Thursday, April 28

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, April 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CMU TRACK INVESTIGATION: The Department of Education has plans to investigate a civil rights complaint against Central Michigan University after the school terminated its men's track and field program in 2020.

The Office for Civil Rights, which is a part of the US Dept. of Education, recently received a complaint of racial discrimination in connection to the CMU's elimination of the men's track team.

The Office for Civil Rights determined it had enough information to move forward with the probe, and contacted the university on April 25, CMU said in a statement.

The university is set to host a press conference Thursday morning to address the claims.

FIRE AT VICTORY INN: A fire at the old Victory Inn and Suites in Roosevelt Park broke out just after midnight Thursday. Crews were able to get it under control within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the fire.

The building has been vacant for several years. A judge forced it to shut down in 2019 after multiple code violations, and for operating without a business license.

NESSEL TO VISIT MUSKEGON: Attorney General Dana Nessel will be visiting Muskegon Thursday morning to present her Above and Beyond award to police.

The award goes to officers who are nominated for their outstanding work in the department.

WALK FOR AUTISM, SENSORY-FRIENDLY MUSEUM NIGHT COMING TO GR: There are two events happening Thursday in Grand Rapids to raise awareness for people with autism.

First, Hope Network's "Bridge Walk For Autism" is back for the first time since 2019. The last event drew more than 1,000 people downtown.

After that, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a sensory-friendly museum night where all exhibits will be adapted for those with autism.

Registration is required for the event. To register, click here.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and milder. High 56°. E-SE winds at 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.