Early Morning Rush: Friday, April 29

Here are the top headlines for Friday, April 29.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MSP TURNS OVER LYOYA INVESTIGATION: The Michigan State Police has turned its investigation into the police killing of Patrick Lyoya over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says the report is incomplete, and he still cannot make a decision regarding charges at this time.

Forensic reports from the manufacturer of Officer Christopher Schurr's body camera and taser are still pending.

Schurr is on administrative leave.

KENT COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN HAND: A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy in the hand.

The shooting happened after deputies discovered a body in a home where they were performing a welfare check.

Officials say the suspect drove up to the home when the deputy noticed a rifle in the car and a struggle began between the two. The deputy was then shot in the hand.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the initial death.

EXPUNGEMENT FAIR HAPPENING FRIDAY: The Ottawa County Public Defender Office is hosting an expungement fair Friday to help those with criminal convictions potentially get their records cleared.

The event is being held at the Grand Haven Courthouse from noon until 4 p.m.

Not all offenses are eligible, so pre-registration is required. That can be done here.

The expungement process can take months, so this event aims to begin the process for those interested.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 60°. SE winds at 8-16 mph.

