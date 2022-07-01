Early Morning Rush | Friday, July 1

Here are the top headlines for Friday, July 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1 SHOT IN GRAND RAPIDS: Grand Rapids police say one person is in stable condition after being shot multiple times on the city's northeast side.

The victim was found in the 400 block of Harlan Avenue, not far from Michigan Street. That person was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

GRPD says they have a lead on a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL UNDERWAY: Millions will be hitting the road Friday for the holiday weekend. AAA predicts more than a million people in Michigan will be driving.

For those on the road, there's a small relief at the pump as gas prices have gone down 10 cents a gallon in our state over the past week.

AAA says if you want to avoid the heavy traffic Friday, it's best to leave before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

FAMILY MEMBERS SPEAK OUT AT VIGIL: The mother of a Kent County man killed by a sheriff's deputy is speaking out for the first time.

Kelly Nagle spoke Thursday night at a vigil for her son, Joe Nagle.

She says she still hasn't seen her son's body since he was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Allegan County more than two weeks ago.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation, but have given no timeline for when the findings will be released.

2 IN KIDNAP PLOT TO BE TRIED AGAIN: Two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face trial again.

In April, a jury could not come to a decision on conspiracy charges against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., declaring a mistrial.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Grand Rapids decided the pair will be tried again.

They are due back in court in August.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 82° with dew points in the 60s. WSW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

