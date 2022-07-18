Early Morning Rush | Monday, July 18

Here are the top headlines for Monday, July 18.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 4 SHOT IN GRAND RAPIDS SUNDAY: Grand Rapids Police are investigating after four people were shot downtown over the weekend.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Oakes Street.

Police say four people were injured. At last check, one person was in critical condition. The other victims are expected to survive.

The Woods, a bar near where the shooting happened, released a statement saying this shooting was not connected to them or their patrons. They're calling on GRPD to do more about violence in the area.

In early June, there was a shooting that killed one and injured three outside the same bar.

4 KILLED IN INDIANA MALL SHOOTING: Four are dead and two others are hurt after a gunman opened fire at a mall in Indianapolis.

Police are calling a civilian with a gun a hero for killing the shooter, and potentially saving lives.

Investigators say shots only appear to have been fired in the food court area.

We're expecting to learn more about the gunman and his motive later Monday.

GAS PRICES FALLING: More relief at the pump for drivers comes as gas prices fell 18 cents last week.

AAA says if supply and demand doesn't change, that trend will continue.

Gas is now an average of $4.63 per gallon across the state. It's around 10 cents cheaper in Grand Rapids.

ORGANIZATION COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLY DONATIONS: Heart of West Michigan United Way is "stuffing the bus" on Monday, collecting school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Organizers say they need things like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, glue sticks and scissors.

You can donate at Macatawa Bank locations throughout Kent County or online.

FORECAST: Sunny, very warm, and humid. High 88° with dew points in the 60s. NW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

