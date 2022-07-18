Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, July 19

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, July 19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CHILD MISSING FROM MUSKEGON HEIGHTS: Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl from Muskegon Heights.

Police say Elena Joyce Johnson was forcibly taken from her father's home by her mother with the help of three men.

Elena's mother, Seaniece Johnson, does not have custody of her and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police believe Elena may be in danger.

She is 4 feet tall and was last seen in white and pink flower pants and a light pink shirt.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

FBI INVESTIGATING DICASTAL: The FBI is investigating Dicastal North America, an auto parts supplier in Greenville.

Many of the documents supporting the warrant are sealed, and the FBI can not confirm why.

We spoke to several former employees who were not surprised to see the federal investigators.

Dicastal officials have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond.

NOTO'S EXPANSION APPROVED: After months of debate and postponements, Noto's at the Bil-Mar has been approved for an addition.

Noto's will add a conference room and bridal lounge and enclose the outdoor patio.

The restaurant is now working on final construction plans to send back to the city planning commission.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90° with dew points in the 60s. W-SW winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.