Early Morning Rush | Thursday, July 21

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, July 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MUSKEGON HEIGHTS GIRL TO BE REUNITED WITH FAMILY: 7-year-old Elena Johnson, taken from her Muskegon Heights home by her non-custodial mother and three armed men, is expected to be reunited with her father soon.

Police found Elena safe in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday.

Her non-custodial mother, Seanice Johnson, and her boyfriend, identified as Robert Lomack, were both arrested. An extradition hearing is expected in Missouri this week.

If Johnson and Lomack waive extradition, investigators would have ten days to arrange for their transport to Muskegon County, according to Prosecutor DJ Hilson.

Police say two other suspects remain at large.

SWIMMING ACCESS CLOSES IN GRAND HAVEN: Swimming access at Grand Haven State Park is back open after dangerous conditions forced it to close for much of Wednesday.

The closure debuted a brand new flag system for the park. It flew two red flags to signal the water access closure.

That updated flag system comes in the wake of several drownings or near-drownings over the past few weeks.

Grand Haven State Park officials say more state parks in Michigan will be adopting the double red flag system soon.

NEXT JAN. 6 HEARING: Thursday night, the eighth primetime hearing with the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is expected to be three hours long, detailing minute-by-minute what former president Donald Trump did the day of the insurrection.

Two former White House aides will testify.

Sunny, very warm and humid. High 85° with dew points in the 60s. W winds at 8-16 mph.

