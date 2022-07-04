Early Morning Rush | Monday, July 4

Here are the top headlines for Monday, July 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DRIVER KILLED AT BATTLE CREEK AIR SHOW: Airfield shows in Battle Creek continue Monday after a deadly explosion cut them short over the weekend.

Professional driver Chris Darnell was killed at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival on Saturday.

Police say Darnell was driving the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck, which can reach speeds of more than 300 mph, when it exploded halfway down the track. The explosion was caused by a mechanical failure.

Shows were canceled Saturday after the incident, but returned Sunday and Monday.

Police are still investigating.

GARAGE DAMAGED IN OTTAWA CO. FIRE: The cause of a garage fire in Ottawa County is under investigation Monday morning.

The fire started sometime before 2 a.m. at a home on Ottawa House Drive in Port Sheldon Township.

Our crew at the scene says it appears the fire was mostly contained to the garage, which sustained major damage. Two vehicles in the garage were destroyed.

The fire chief at the scene tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that everyone in the home made it out safely.

BALLOT INITIATIVE COLLECTING SIGNATURES: A ballot initiative to make abortion a constitutional right has received enough signatures to get on the November ballot.

Despite reaching its goal, the group behind the drive is still collecting signatures.

They have to be turned in by July 11.

FORECAST: Early sun followed by afternoon clouds. Showers and storms are likely after 7 pm. High 91° with dew points in the 50s. SSW winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

