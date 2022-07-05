Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, July 5

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, July 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — STORMS CAUSE POWER OUTAGES: Crews are working to get the lights back on for about 8,000 Michiganders without power Tuesday morning.

While outages are decreasing throughout the morning, nearly 10,000 customers were without power overnight.

Consumers Energy reports that power should be restored to most areas by Tuesday afternoon.

TEEN KILLED IN SHOOTING: A teen was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

It happened on the city's northeast side on Leonard Street near College Avenue. Police say the teenage boy was riding his bike around 3:40 p.m. when several shots rang out, killing him.

At this time, no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

PARADE SHOOTING LEAVES 6 DEAD: At least six people have been killed and 30 others injured after a mass shooting just minutes into a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

After an hours-long manhunt and a short car chase, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody and is considered a person of interest.

Police say the gunman fired from a roof where a high-powered rifle was recovered. The incident is being described as a random act of violence.

GRAND HAVEN BEACH CLOSES: The Grand Haven State Park is expected to reopen Tuesday after it was shut down on the Fourth of July due to multiple fights.

Police and the Michigan DNR closed the pier and beach area Monday evening after what officials are calling several alcohol-fueled fights.

It's unclear if there were any arrests at this time.

FORECAST: Mostly to partly cloudy with early and evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. High 89° and very humid with dew points in the 70s. W winds at 5-15 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.