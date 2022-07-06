Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, July 6

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, July 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DEATH TOLL CLIMBS IN ILLINOIS SHOOTING: A seventh person has died from the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

More than 30 others were injured. The alleged gunman is now facing seven counts of first-degree murder.

Police say the 21-year-old planned the attack for weeks, and carried out the rampage while dressed in women's clothing to hide his facial tattoos and his identity.

The high-powered rifle reportedly used in the attack was legally purchased.

LEVAR BURTON ADDRESSES FUNDRAISING IN HIS NAME: Actor and TV host LeVar Burton is not happy with a West Michigan charity he says is using his name to make money without his permission.

Burton replied to a Tweet on Tuesday by the "LeVar Burton Library", which was asking for donations to the Kalamazoo-based Broncos Kitchen Foundation.

“This is not me nor is this effort affiliated with me in any way,” Burton said in a Tweet responding to the fundraiser page. He goes on to say “It is clearly a scam” and asks for help in reporting the fundraising effort.

In a new Tweet late Tuesday, the organization claims to have proof Burton was contacted, but we've yet to verify this.

'BACKYARD BUTCHERS' SHUT DOWN: A business in Muskegon County has been shut down following mixed reviews online.

Backyard Butchers was selling meat out of a truck in a parking lot across from the Lakes Mall in Muskegon.

The operation has gotten 20 customer complaints through the Better Business Bureau of Central Texas. Eighteen of those were filed within the last year.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture says the business applied for a license at the end of last month, but never received it.

The department has since shut them down. The owners could face a $400 fine.

GRAND HAVEN CITY COUNCIL DEBATE CONTINUES: Councilwoman Karen Lowe defended herself through a letter attached to Tuesday night's Grand Haven City Council agenda packet.

In the letter, Lowe denies Mayor Catherine McNally's June 20 claims that she does not primarily live within city limits. The mayor said she based those claims on public water records.

Lowe said the claim is false and intended to damage her reputation.

Lowe says the allegations about her residency are only being brought up now because she voted in favor of a marijuana ordinance the mayor opposed.

McNally has not responded to that claim.

The letter was not brought up during Tuesday's meeting. It's unclear if this issue will be addressed again.

FORECAST: Early showers, mostly cloudy, warm and humid. High 84°. E-NE winds at 7-14 mph with dew points in the 60s. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.