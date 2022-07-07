Early Morning Rush | Thursday, July 7

Here are the top headlines for Thursday, July 7.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DETROIT OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTING: A Detroit police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

The officer was responding to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot by a person with an assault rifle.

The gunman was then killed by the officer's partner.

The names of the officer and suspect have not been released at this time.

WOMAN SHOT IN KENTWOOD: A 27-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night in Kentwood.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. to Pheasant Ridge near the corner of 32nd and Breton. Police found the woman in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other. The victim is expected to recover.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

GRPD INVESTIGATING CAR CRASH: Grand Rapids police are investigating after three people fled from the scene of a car crash.

GRPD says it appears a Kia ran a stop sign and crashed on La Belle and Division around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and passengers then fled the scene. Two of the three have been found.

One person inside the Kia was injured, but no one else was hurt.

RYAN KELLEY DUE IN COURT: Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is due in court today on Capitol Hill, facing several misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison and up to $100,000 in fines for each charge.

Kelley maintains his innocence.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny through midday, then becoming mostly cloudy and humid. High 82° with dew points in the 60s. E winds at 4-8 mph ↓ calm. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.