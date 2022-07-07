Early Morning Rush | Friday, July 8

Here are the top headlines for Friday, July 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SHINZO ABE SHOT: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and critically wounded during a campaign stop Friday.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital, but officials say his heart had stopped and he was not breathing.

The suspected shooter was arrested at the scene.

The attack was a shock in a country that's one of the world's safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

BIDEN EXPECTED TO PROTECT ABORTION RIGHTS: President Joe Biden is expected to take executive action to protect abortion rights Friday.

That could include clarifying the legality of ordering abortion pills and crossing state lines to receive an abortion.

In Michigan, GOP lawmakers are asking the Court of Appeals to stop an injunction blocking the state's near-total abortion ban.

KIA, HYUNDAI THEFTS CONTINUE: Grand Rapids police say since May 1, there have been nearly four thefts a day of Kias and Hyundais.

It's all part of a TikTok trend growing in popularity. Police say a group of kids or younger adults steal the cars for fun or to then use them to commit other crimes and they learn how to do it on social media.

The TikTok videos range from people driving around with a missing steering wheel column cover to GRPD chasing down a Kia driver.

Police say to prevent your car from being stolen, buy a wheel lock, always lock your doors, make sure the alarm is on and park in well-lit areas or a garage.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers possible, mainly south, followed by late-day clearing. High 83° with dew points in the 60s. Winds → NE 8-16 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.